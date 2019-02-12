In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from January 29-30:

* Stephen Head, Wadham Street, Weston (33). Possession of weapon in public place: community order. Two counts of criminal damage: ordered to pay £400 compensation.

* Brian Munson, Alfred Street, Weston (47). Theft: community order and ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge.

* David Wright, Warrens Hill, Cheddar (55). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £50 victim surcharge.

* Tony White, Worle Moor Drive, Weston (56). Speeding: six penalty points and fined £565. Failure to stop when told: fined £375 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £56 victim surcharge.

* Liam Brady, Victoria Square, Weston (21). Possession of class B drugs: fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: six penalty points and fined £120. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty.

* Sharon Frampton, Knightcott Road, Banwell (48). Six counts of threatening behaviour: community order.

* Adrian Lewis, Station Road, Congresbury (38). Driving without due care and attention: disqualified from driving for 56 days, fined £800 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £80 victim surcharge.

* Stuart Clarke, Colombo Crescent, Weston (34). Criminal damage: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £500 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Send threatening communications: community order.

* Anthony Cockayne, Clifton Road, Weston (33). Theft: fined £120 and ordered to pay £38.38 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.