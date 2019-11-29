In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from November 13-26:

* Shane Lyddon, Bristol Road Lower, Weston (23). Driving with incorrect licence: six penalty points, fined £57 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Riding motorbike with a helmet: fined £57.

* Jimmy Burnett, Alfred Street, Weston (30). Three counts of theft: nine-month prison sentence. Assault by beating: three-month prison sentence (consecutive) and to pay £149 victim surcharge.

* Declan Byrne, Clevedon Road, Weston (20). Four counts of breaching criminal behaviour order: community order. Drunk and disorderly: no separate penalty.

* Richard Goff, Old Church Road, Uphill (38). Assault by beating: community order, fined £1,080 and ordered to pay £150 compensation, £450 costs and £108 victim surcharge. Failure to conduct breathalyser tests: disqualified from driving for six months and community order.

* John Mills, Tanning Drive, Highbridge (37). Failure to produce train ticket when asked: fined £220 and ordered to pay £8 compensation, £160 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* John Roberts, Locking Road, Weston (38). Drunk and disorderly: fined £408 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £40 victim surcharge.

* Martin Greenman, Swallow Gardens, Weston (46). Two counts of threatening behaviour: restraining order, fined £150 and ordered to pay £350 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Siscelia Darke, no fixed abode (28). Breach non-molestation order: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Timothy Morse, Lower Church Road, Weston (42). Assault by beating: restraining order, community order and ordered to pay £400 compensation, £135 costs and £90 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: community order.

* Peter Kerwin, Byron Road, Weston (40). Two counts of assault by beating: restraining order, community order and ordered to pay £150 compensation, £100 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Breach non-molestation order: community order.

* Paul Scott, no fixed abode, (33). Criminal damage: community order and ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge.