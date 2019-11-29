Advanced search

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 05:54 10 December 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from November 13-26:

* Shane Lyddon, Bristol Road Lower, Weston (23). Driving with incorrect licence: six penalty points, fined £57 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Riding motorbike with a helmet: fined £57.

* Jimmy Burnett, Alfred Street, Weston (30). Three counts of theft: nine-month prison sentence. Assault by beating: three-month prison sentence (consecutive) and to pay £149 victim surcharge.

* Declan Byrne, Clevedon Road, Weston (20). Four counts of breaching criminal behaviour order: community order. Drunk and disorderly: no separate penalty.

* Richard Goff, Old Church Road, Uphill (38). Assault by beating: community order, fined £1,080 and ordered to pay £150 compensation, £450 costs and £108 victim surcharge. Failure to conduct breathalyser tests: disqualified from driving for six months and community order.

* John Mills, Tanning Drive, Highbridge (37). Failure to produce train ticket when asked: fined £220 and ordered to pay £8 compensation, £160 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* John Roberts, Locking Road, Weston (38). Drunk and disorderly: fined £408 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £40 victim surcharge.

* Martin Greenman, Swallow Gardens, Weston (46). Two counts of threatening behaviour: restraining order, fined £150 and ordered to pay £350 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Siscelia Darke, no fixed abode (28). Breach non-molestation order: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Timothy Morse, Lower Church Road, Weston (42). Assault by beating: restraining order, community order and ordered to pay £400 compensation, £135 costs and £90 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: community order.

* Peter Kerwin, Byron Road, Weston (40). Two counts of assault by beating: restraining order, community order and ordered to pay £150 compensation, £100 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Breach non-molestation order: community order.

* Paul Scott, no fixed abode, (33). Criminal damage: community order and ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge.

Most Read

Police sergeant to face trial for having sex with woman while on duty

Sgt Cocking was charged with corrupt and improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

Commuter road closes for £130k works

A commuter road will close daily until Friday.Picture: Google Street View

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man who caused ‘fireball’ with explosive device made from fireworks spared jail

Bristol Crown Court.

Sleep Pods for Weston to help protect rough sleepers over winter months

Volunteers will bring Sleep Pods to Weston's streets. Picture: Sarah Rice

