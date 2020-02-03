In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse in St Georges from January 6-29.

Ruby Bellingham, Kingsholme Court, Weston (18). Drink driving: fined £184, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving ban for 18 months.

Simon Brearley, Dragonfly Walk, Weston (29). Drink driving: fined £276, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs and banned from driving for 20 months.

Andrew Golledge, NFA (50). Drunk and disorderly: six-month discharge, ordered to pay £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kelly Williams, Orchard Street, Weston (37). Drink driving: fined £120, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving without insurance: fined £120.

Terry Reid, Moor Lane, Hutton (52). Criminal damage: ordered to pay £1,600 in compensation.

Peter England, NFA (41). Drunk and disorderly: fined £83, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Viorel Habet, Locking Road, Weston (23). Drunk and disorderly: fined £76, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

David Loader, Baker Street, Weston (31). Driving under the influence of drugs: fined £120, ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving without insurance: no separate penalty.

Joao Borges, Regent Street, Weston (51). Possession of class B drugs: fined £166, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £135 in costs.

Raul Gherghe, Meadow View, Weston (27). Drink driving: fined £320 and ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jed Gibson, Regent Street, Weston (33). Drunk and disorderly: fined £192, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Karen Nash, Severn Road, Weston (52). Theft: community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Bella Bowen, Rydal Road, Weston (31). Failed to provide a specimen of breath: community order with unpaid work requirement, ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge and £775 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Maciej Pakulski, Eden Croft, Weston (31). Speeding: fined £100, ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs and licence endorsed with three penalty points.

Sam Reynolds, Locking Road, Weston (32). Failng to report an accident: fined £153, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with seven penalty points. Driving without due care and attention: fined £230.

Steven Aborough, Stafford Road, Weston (36). Driving without due care and attention: fined £660, ordered to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs, disqualifed from driving for 12 months. Driving without insurance: no separate penalty.

Barry Brewer, Marine Drive, Burnham (39). Driving without insurance: fined £692, ordered to pay £69 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Avril Ashmore, Parklands Avenue, Weston (61). Speeding: fined £70, ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with three penalty points.

Robert Chaffey, Desalis Park, West Wick (42). Speeding: fined £70, ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with three penalty points.