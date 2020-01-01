In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from December 10-20:

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

* Christopher East, Whitecross Road, Weston (34). Assault by beating: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.

* Nicola Morss, Pastures Avenue, St Georges (48). Failure to identify driver after alleged offence: six penalty points, fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge.

* Sam Cockayne, Uphill Road North, Weston (32). Theft: community order and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge. Wasting police time: community order.

* William Thompson, Wilson Gardens, West Wick (71). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 46 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.

* Ashley Barry, Cutler Road, Highbridge (38). Theft: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.

* Dean Henry, Shrubbery Terrace, Weston (28). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £135 and ordered to pay £400 costs and £32 victim surcharge. Drug-driving: fined £135.

* Helen Doyle, Bridge Road, Weston (51). Failed to provide a breathalyser sample when requested: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £135 and ordered to pay £150 costs and £32 victim surcharge.