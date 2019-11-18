Advanced search

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 07:01 19 November 2019

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from October 15-29:

Steven Penny, no fixed abode (47). Outrage public decency: 12-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge.

David Muirhead, Orchard Street, Weston (33). Five counts of theft: 24-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £50 compensation. Two counts of assault by beating: six-week prison sentence (consecutive). Drunk and disorderly: no separate penalty.

Matthew Rickford, Brue Close, Weston (34). Assault causing actual bodily harm: 26-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £200 compensation. Assault by beating: 24-week prison sentence (concurrent). Assault police officer: 18-week prison sentence (concurrent) and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Robert Brock, Boulevard, Weston. Travelling on train without paying: fined £440 and ordered to pay £5.20 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

Jason Care-Slade, Wooler Road, Weston (27). Travelling on train without paying: fined £440 and ordered to pay £7.80 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

Mark Churchill, Mendip Road, Yatton (24). Travelling on train without paying: fined £440 and ordered to pay £23 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

Callum Evans, Milton Rise, Weston (25). Travelling on train without paying: fined £440 and ordered to pay £7.80 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

Courtney Gough, Thorndike Way, Burnham (20). Travelling on train without paying: fined £440 and ordered to pay £11.40 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

Kamil Koazaa, Locking Road, Weston (27). Travelling on train without paying: fined £440 and ordered to pay £9.10 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

Samantha Ravenor, Three Yards Court, Highbridge (40). Travelling on train without paying: fined £440 and ordered to pay £7.40 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

Iudita Stefan, Locking Road, Weston (19). Travelling on train without paying: fined £440 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

James Ostle, Chaucer Road, Weston (33). Threatening behaviour: fined £40 and ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge.

Jade Toussaint, no fixed abode (29). Assault: six-month prison sentence. Two counts of assault police officer: three-month prison sentence (consecutive) and ordered to pay £122 victim surcharge. Drunk and disorderly: no separate penalty.

John Board, Hatfield Road, Weston (37). Possession of class B drug: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Samantha Marsh, Bristol Road Lower, Weston (31). Possession of weapon with electrical charge: fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

