In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from November 14-16.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

* Phoebe Catling, Montpelier, Weston (20). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Jimmy Burnett, Alfred Street, Weston (29). Two counts of theft: fined £80 and ordered to pay £268 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Susan Eccleshare, no fixed abode (45). Two counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge.

* Zack Ham, The Rows, Weston (18). Assault police constable: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: six penalty points and fined £120.

* Chaz Dobson, St Christophers Way, Burnham (30). Threatening behaviour: fined £192 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Lee Dean, no fixed abode (26). Three counts of theft: two-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £196.41 compensation.

* Craig Collins, Kiln Drive, Highbridge (28). Driving without valid insurance: six penalty points, fined £115 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge. Driving without a valid licence: no separate penalty.

* Michael Evans, Spring Hill, Worle (39). Driving without valid insurance: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £280 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.