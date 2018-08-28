Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 07:56 18 December 2018

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from November 14-16.

* Phoebe Catling, Montpelier, Weston (20). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Jimmy Burnett, Alfred Street, Weston (29). Two counts of theft: fined £80 and ordered to pay £268 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Susan Eccleshare, no fixed abode (45). Two counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge.

* Zack Ham, The Rows, Weston (18). Assault police constable: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: six penalty points and fined £120.

* Chaz Dobson, St Christophers Way, Burnham (30). Threatening behaviour: fined £192 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Lee Dean, no fixed abode (26). Three counts of theft: two-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £196.41 compensation.

* Craig Collins, Kiln Drive, Highbridge (28). Driving without valid insurance: six penalty points, fined £115 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge. Driving without a valid licence: no separate penalty.

* Michael Evans, Spring Hill, Worle (39). Driving without valid insurance: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £280 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Pedestrian killed in lorry crash

Council to reward carers for ‘hard work’ and to improve recruitment and retention

The Proud To Care scheme. Picture: North Somerset Council

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

#includeImage($article, 225)

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weather warning for Weston-super-Mare due to rain and strong winds

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain in Weston-super-Mare.

Hospital A&E faces prospect of permanent overnight closure under new proposals

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weather warning issued for Weston

Wind and rain is expected.

Council to reward carers for ‘hard work’ and to improve recruitment and retention

The Proud To Care scheme. Picture: North Somerset Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists