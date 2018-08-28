Advanced search

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 07:30 31 December 2018

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from November 28-30.

* Claire Mason, Grasmere Drive, Weston (38). Failed to stop vehicle after accident: eight penalty points, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Jeffery Seale, Old Weston Road, Hewish (61). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £380 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £38 victim surcharge.

* Lauren Thompson, Fullens Close, Weston (30). Disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Jordan Watson, Henley Park, Yatton (23). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 36 months, fined £185 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: fined £280. Driving without valid licence: no separate penalty.

* Kassey Krol, Moorland Road, Weston. Threatening behaviour: community order. Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Driving without valid licence: no separate penalty.

* Airen Anderson, Chaucer Road, Weston (23). Assault: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Lee Taylor, Earlham Grove, Weston (48). Theft: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Jake Gill, Orchard Close, East Brent. Drug-driving: 10-week suspended prison sentence, disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge. Driving while disqualified: six-week suspended prison sentence (concurrent). Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty. Possession of class A drugs: fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs. Threatening behaviour: no separate penalty.

* David Allen, Beechmount Close, Weston (52). Misuse of blue disabled parking badge: fined £235 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Vivienne Docwra, Raven Close, Weston (68). Misuse of blue disabled parking badge: fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Kirsty Harper, Henley Park, Yatton (53). Misuse of blue disabled parking badge: fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Adam Hook, Warrilow Close, Kewstoke (26). Driving without valid insurance: six penalty points, fined £390 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £39 victim surcharge.

* Jose Castro, Jay View, Weston (53). Failure to give information to identify a driver: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Abigail Palmer, Saxon Court, St Georges (23). Failure to give information to identify a driver: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge.

* Jennnifer Parnell, Ashcombe Road, Weston (73). Three counts of failure to properly care for an animal: 26-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £2,000 compensation.

* Timothy Walton, Woodborough Road, Winscombe (77). Speeding: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

