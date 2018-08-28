Advanced search

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 07:55 15 January 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from December 3-18.

* Stuart Wilson, Warrilow Close, Weston (56). Failure to give information to identify a driver: six penalty points, fined £370 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £37 victim surcharge.

* Ronald Edwards, Prescot Close, Weston (70). Drink-driving: disqualified for 22 months, fined £530 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £53 victim surcharge.

* James Duffy, Milton Brow, Weston (30). Threatening behaviour: fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £50 victim surcharge. Cause vehicle to steer dangerously: fined £333.

* Felicity Graham, Chapel Lane, Claverham (54). Two counts of owning a dog out of control: dog to be destroyed and ordered to pay £500 compensation

* Lee Crawley, Orchand Close, East Brent (50). Breach criminal behaviour order: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Daniel Pepworth, Well Park, Congresbury (29). Assault and criminal damage: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £150 compensation, £300 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Vasil Vasilev, Hopkins Street, Weston (25). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay  £85 costs and £33 victim surcharge.

* Ross Webber, Moorland Road, Weston (31). Resist police: fined £307 and ordered to pay  £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Steven Smith, Alfred Street, Weston (35). Two counts of threatening behaviour, assault: 16-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £300 costs. Driving without a seatbelt: no separate penalty.

* Sonia Souza, Wadham Street, Weston (20). Assault causing actual bodily harm: 26-week suspended sentence  and ordered to pay £550 compensation.

* Benjamin White, Monkton Avenue, Weston (33). Attempted theft: eight-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge.

* Darren Wedge, Alfred Street, Weston (46). Theft:  four-day prison sentence and ordered to pay £139.50 compensation.

* Billy Dyer, Selbourne Road, Weston (30). Criminal damage: six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £125 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Gary Harford, Hopkins Street, Weston (40). Theft: community order and ordered  to pay £310 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Leon Scott, Argyle Avenue, Weston (19). Three counts of assault: 14-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

North Somerset Courthouse.

