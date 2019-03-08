In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from May 8-14:

* Alexander Milsom, Courtenay Walk, Weston (30). Harassment: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Steven Head, Wadham Street, Weston (33). Criminal damage: community order and ordered to pay £85 compensation. Failure to comply with antisocial behaviour order: community order.

* Craig Hurman, Selwood Close, Weston (25). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Ivan Lewis, Bournville Road, Weston (18). Breach criminal behaviour order: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Jason Bond, Sycamore Close, Shipham (28). Two counts of criminal damage: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £192 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Chantelle Walton, Merton Drive, Weston (31). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 17 months, community order and ordered to pay £415 costs. Two counts of drug-driving: disqualified from driving for 15 months and community order. Driving without valid insurance: fined £300.

* Mark Adams, Walliscote Road, Weston (43). Two counts of theft: 24-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £25 compensation, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Warren Lloyd, Stradling Avenue, Weston (39). Assault: fined £55 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Lauren Ford, Copper Close, Cheddar (19). Criminal damage: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Mark Moore, Boulevard, Weston (43). Theft: six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Brendan Booker, Wedmore Close, Weston (25). Possession of class B drug: six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Edgard Michalkevic, no fixed abode (28). Driving without valid insurance: six penalty points, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.