In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 06:35 02 July 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from May 23 to June 5:

* Theofilos Antoniou, Southside, Weston (36). Driving while using a mobile phone: six penalty points  and fined £115. Driving without valid insurance: fined £345 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

* Martin Davis, Sycamore Close, Weston (48). Driving without due care and attention: four penalty points, fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Benedict Giles, Meadow Street, Weston (28). Two counts of assaulting a police officer: community order and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Drunk and disorderly in a public place: no separate penalty.

* James Ostle, Chaucer Road, Weston (32). Assault a police officer: community order, fined £80 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Trevor Hartley-Griffiths, Ashcombe Road, Weston (68). Criminal damage: fined £80 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Michael Lapage, Coleridge Gardens, Burnham (39). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Paul Cunliffe, Abbey Gardens, Weston (51). Two counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £82.25 compensation and £85 costs.

* Neil King, Grange Road, West Huntspill (44). Speeding: fined £703 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £70 victim surcharge.

* Liam Watts, Nithsdale Road, Weston (24). Speeding: five penalty points, fined £320 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Nicholas Loveridge, Sloe Close, Weston (20). Driving without a valid licence: fined £135. Driving without valid insurance: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £40 victim surcharge. Driving without valid MOT certificate: no separate penalty.

* Gary Ponting, Winchester Road, Burnham (38). Speeding: disqualified from driving for 40 days, fined £761 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £76 victim surcharge.

* Darren Galsworthy, Plum Tree Road, Worle (46). Speeding: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £184 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Joseph Gill, St Marks Road, Weston (22). Speeding: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Jason Iles, Back Street, Weston (35). Possession of bladed article in public place: community order and ordered to pay £775 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Alex Bird, Grange Farm Road, Yatton (29). Assault: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

