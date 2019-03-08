Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 07:37 26 March 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from February 28 to March 5.

* Joshua Neale, Crookes Lane, Kewstoke (28). Resisting arrest: community order and ordered to pay £300 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Patrick Mulholland, Royal Sands, Weston (51). Threatening behaviour: 18-month conditional discharge.

* Victoria Rushton, Eagle Close, Worle (67). Failure to give a breathalyser sample: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £360 and ordered to pay £445 costs and £36 victim surcharge.

* Natalie Parker, The Avenue, Weston (30). Driving without valid insurance: fined £120 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge.

* Buddy Stone, Ashcombe Road, Weston (19). Theft and trespassing: community order. Possession of bladed article in public place: community order and ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge.

* Tony Rivers, Boulevard, Weston (41). Theft: community order and ordered to pay £80 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Tears of joy’ as campaigners win housing fight due to safety fears

Zena Simmons and Helen Kerr-Wilbur were delighted with the council vote.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Idyllic gateway faces destruction’ warn critics of Persimmon’s plan

The proposed site off Moor Road is a gateway which should be protected, according to campaigners in Yatton. Picture: Steve Bridger

World War Two bomb washed up by Birnbeck Island

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young

Most Read

WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Tears of joy’ as campaigners win housing fight due to safety fears

Zena Simmons and Helen Kerr-Wilbur were delighted with the council vote.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Idyllic gateway faces destruction’ warn critics of Persimmon’s plan

The proposed site off Moor Road is a gateway which should be protected, according to campaigners in Yatton. Picture: Steve Bridger

World War Two bomb washed up by Birnbeck Island

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young

Latest from the Weston Mercury

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Tennis: Colton served Cheddar’s Ace Award

Cheddar Tennis Club's Jennie Colton

Rugby: Yatton earn bragging rights over Weston

Action from Yatton under-15s match with Weston

History of Citizens Advice Bureau to be charted through museum exhibition

Citizens Advice chief officer Fiona Cope with staff and volunteers outside the former 1 in 4 People building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Review: The Communicators make skatastic return

The Communicators
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists