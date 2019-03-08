In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from February 28 to March 5.

* Joshua Neale, Crookes Lane, Kewstoke (28). Resisting arrest: community order and ordered to pay £300 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Patrick Mulholland, Royal Sands, Weston (51). Threatening behaviour: 18-month conditional discharge.

* Victoria Rushton, Eagle Close, Worle (67). Failure to give a breathalyser sample: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £360 and ordered to pay £445 costs and £36 victim surcharge.

* Natalie Parker, The Avenue, Weston (30). Driving without valid insurance: fined £120 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge.

* Buddy Stone, Ashcombe Road, Weston (19). Theft and trespassing: community order. Possession of bladed article in public place: community order and ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge.

* Tony Rivers, Boulevard, Weston (41). Theft: community order and ordered to pay £80 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.