In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 07:13 23 April 2019

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from March 15-18:

* Mark Adams, Walliscote Road, Weston (42). Theft: fined £80 and ordered to pay £89 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Nathan Barrett, Bridge Road, Weston (27). Possession of class B drug: fined £330 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £33 victim surcharge.

* Wayne Nash, no fixed abode (34). Threatening behaviour: four-week prison sentence. Three counts of criminal damage: six-week prison sentence (concurrent), eight-week prison sentence (consecutive) and restraining order. Assault: 12-week prison sentence (consecutive).

* Tony Rivers, Boulevard, Weston (31): Begging: fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Emily Difford, Morland Road, Highbridge (30). Seven counts of theft: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £257.32 compensation. Two counts of possession of class A drug: no separate penalty. Fraud: community order and ordered to pay £100 costs and £50 compensation.

In The Dock

