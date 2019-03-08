In The Dock

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 18:08 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 02 September 2019

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from August 12-21:

Lauren Collier, Court Close, St Georges (25). Driving without due care and attention: seven penalty points, fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £35 victim surcharge. Carrying a passenger under age of 14 not wearing a seatbelt: fined £117.

Hamza Adradi, Brighton Road, Weston (30). Two counts of breaching non-molestation order: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Taylor Perry, Oldmixon Road, Weston (30). Criminal damage: community order. Assault a police officer: community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Patricia Faulkner, Canberra Crescent, Locking (42). Kept an unlicensed vehicle: fined £660 and ordered to pay £140 costs.

James Groves, Cresswell Close, Worle (38). Threatening behaviour: restraining order, fined £135 and ordered to pay £200 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Mark Adams, Walliscote Road, Weston (43). Three counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Elwood Ahern, Diamond Batch, Weston (24). Driving while disqualified: disqualified from driving for three months and 15 days, fined £311 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £31 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: fined £120.

Zack Davies, Monkton Avenue, Weston (20). Possession of class C drug: one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

Sam Cannock, Knightcott Road, Banwell (21). Drug-driving: disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

James Ostle, Chaucer Road, Weston (33). Threatening behaviour: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.

Luke Robinson, Tamar Road, Weston (37). Threatening behaviour: fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

