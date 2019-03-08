In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from March 8-14:

* Justin Watts, Saxon Court, St Georges (41). Speeding: three penalty points, fined £140 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Kevin Townsend, Walnut Close, Cheddar (46). Driving without valid insurance: eight penalty points, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £40 victim surcharge. Driving without a valid MOT: fined £133. Driving without a valid licence: fined £133.

* Arnold Howell, Cambridge Road, Weston (27). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 18 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Nigel North, Monkton Avenue, Oldmixon (52). Possession of bladed article in public place: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Paul Hinton, Jubilee Road, Weston (49). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Daniel Wall, Strowlands, East Brent (33). Assault: community order, restraining order, fined £100 and ordered to pay £775 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Nathan Gould, Moorland Road, Weston (20). Criminal damage: six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Sarah Walker, Bridge Road, Weston (44). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 40 months, community order, fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Iain Gulliver, Locking Road, Weston (49). Failure to identify driver after alleged offence: six penalty points, fined £660 and ordered to pay £620 costs and £66 victim surcharge.

* Daniel Morris, Chaucer Road, Weston (20). In charge of dangerously out-of-control dog: community order, disqualified from owning a dog for five years, ordered to pay £1,500 compensation and dog to be destroyed.