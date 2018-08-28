Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 07:57 29 January 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from January 2-9.

* Nathan Giles, Rickyard Road, Wrington (29). Breach non-molestation order: 12-week suspended prison sentence, restraining order and ordered to pay £385 costs and £115 victim surcharge.

* Sandra Godwin, Shrubbery Road, Weston (62). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 24 months, fined £557 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £55 victim surcharge.

* Isobel Vanstone, Bristol Road, Edithmead (54). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 15 months, fined £327 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: fined £327.

* Robbie Gallier, Bridwater Road, Lympsham (21). Drug-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £342 and ordered to pay £300 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

* Darren Irwin, Milton Brow, Weston (28). Assisted in disposal of stolen goods: community order and ordered to pay £1,870 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.

* Mark Haworth, Trewartha Close, Weston (56). Stalking: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £400 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: fined £276.

* Wayne Shauker, Kensington Road, Weston (31). Assault police officer: community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

* Ben Marshall, no fixed abode (33). Criminal damage: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Daniel Bignell,Teasel Walk, Weston (38). Six counts of selling goods with registered trademark: community order and ordered to pay £4,850 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Brenda Brysiewicz, Teasel Walk, Weston. Four counts of selling goods with registered trademark: community order and ordered to pay £4,850 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

WATCH: Friend’s heart-warming tribute to ‘best mate’ who died after being hit by car

'Good mates' Jason Westcott and Harrisen Larner-Main.

Primary school could win £10k through competition - but needs your vote

Mendip Green Primary school has entered a web competition to win £10k, but need your vote. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Exciting’ £3million stadium redevelopment plan earns backing

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

WATCH: Friend’s heart-warming tribute to ‘best mate’ who died after being hit by car

'Good mates' Jason Westcott and Harrisen Larner-Main.

Primary school could win £10k through competition - but needs your vote

Mendip Green Primary school has entered a web competition to win £10k, but need your vote. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Exciting’ £3million stadium redevelopment plan earns backing

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Delays after accident on A38

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Weston receives Purple Flag award for fourth year in a row

Launch of the Best Bar None scheme Picture: North Somerset Council

Rugby: Winscombe well beaten by Tiverton

Simon Thomson in action for Winscombe against Tiverton (pic John Podpadec)

IN PICTURES: Weston’s first eat:Vegan festival is a success

eat:Vegan at Weston. Matt West from Riverford Organics. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists