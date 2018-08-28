In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from January 2-9.

* Nathan Giles, Rickyard Road, Wrington (29). Breach non-molestation order: 12-week suspended prison sentence, restraining order and ordered to pay £385 costs and £115 victim surcharge.

* Sandra Godwin, Shrubbery Road, Weston (62). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 24 months, fined £557 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £55 victim surcharge.

* Isobel Vanstone, Bristol Road, Edithmead (54). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 15 months, fined £327 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: fined £327.

* Robbie Gallier, Bridwater Road, Lympsham (21). Drug-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £342 and ordered to pay £300 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

* Darren Irwin, Milton Brow, Weston (28). Assisted in disposal of stolen goods: community order and ordered to pay £1,870 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.

* Mark Haworth, Trewartha Close, Weston (56). Stalking: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £400 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: fined £276.

* Wayne Shauker, Kensington Road, Weston (31). Assault police officer: community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

* Ben Marshall, no fixed abode (33). Criminal damage: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Daniel Bignell,Teasel Walk, Weston (38). Six counts of selling goods with registered trademark: community order and ordered to pay £4,850 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Brenda Brysiewicz, Teasel Walk, Weston. Four counts of selling goods with registered trademark: community order and ordered to pay £4,850 costs and £85 victim surcharge.