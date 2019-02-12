In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from January 25-28:

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

* Amran Ali, Devonshire Road, Weston (34). Failure to pay for rail fare: fined £220 and ordered to pay £6.90 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Sam Brown, Southside, Weston (27). Failure to pay for rail fare: fined £220 and ordered to pay £5.30 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Mark Burgess, Shiners Elm, Yatton (26). Failure to pay for rail fare: fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Mehdi Dabiri, Oxford Street, Weston (38). Failure to pay for rail fare: fined £220 and ordered to pay £6.90 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Ivan Murphy, Bournville Road, Weston (18). Failure to pay for rail fare: fined £220 and ordered to pay £7.40 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Ryan Tanner, Southside, Weston (30). Failure to pay for rail fare: fined £220 and ordered to pay £7.10 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Daniel Vowles, Winterstoke Road, Weston (29). Assault police constable: fined £300 and ordered to pay £620 costs and £30 victim surcharge.