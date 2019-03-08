Robber caught hiding drugs in Kinder Egg inside prison

Darren Gleave. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Darren Gleave.

A prisoner from Weston has had his sentence extended after he was found with a dart, drugs he hid inside a Kinder Egg and phones in his cell.

Darren Gleave was serving a six-and-a-half year sentence for robbing a taxi driver in town when he was caught with the contraband items last year.

The 40-year-old had made the dart and was planning to use the Spice himself but was keeping a hoard of phone parts and accessories for other inmates to whom he owed money.

The drugs were found hidden inside a Kinder Egg which he had hidden under clothing in a cupboard in the cell at Channings Wood prison near Newton Abbot.

Prison officers recovered four mobiles, 15 SIM cards, three USB chargers, two sets of headphones, tobacco and Rizlas during the search on April 20, 2018.

Gleave, formerly of Brighton Road, admitted possession of a pointed object, two counts of possessing the psychoactive drug Spice, and three of possessing mobile phones or their components when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

He was jailed for eight months, which he will serve after completing his first sentence, which had a release date of 2021.

Judge Peter Johnson told him: "The availability of drugs like spice and mobile phones are grave concerns for the prison authorities.

"The use of phones is extremely serious because they enable criminals to continue their activities."

Rachel Drake, prosecuting, said the items were found in various parts of the cell with the dart and one phone in his desk, the drugs in the cupboard, and the SIM cards and other phones in a speaker.

Jeffrey Segan, defending, said Gleave started using Spice to self-medicate but became addicted and ran up debts to suppliers.

Gleave was assaulted twice, suffering a punctured lung in the second attack, and agreed to keep the speaker in his cell to help pay off his debt.

Gleave was jailed at Bristol Crown Court in December 2017 for the knifepoint robbery of taxi driver Cameron Dawson in Weston 10 months before.

Co-accused Wayne Morris, aged 48, leant forward from the back seat and pushed a blade into the Mr Dawson's neck before Gleave pulled a knife and forced him to hand over £180.

They forced him to get out and drove away in the taxi, taking a computer, two e-cigarettes, a dashcam and Mr Dawson's iPhone.