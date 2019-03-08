Advanced search

DWP condemns benefit cheat Davis' actions

PUBLISHED: 07:55 29 August 2019

Natalie Davis in a hot air balloon in Africa in 2013. Picture: DWP

Natalie Davis in a hot air balloon in Africa in 2013. Picture: DWP

Archant

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said it has 'zero tolerance' to those who fraudulently claim benefits.

Natalie Davis in a fishing trip in Africa in 2013. Picture: DWPNatalie Davis in a fishing trip in Africa in 2013. Picture: DWP

Natalie Davis pocketed £17,700.50 in disability living allowance over six years, saying she was wheelchair bound seven days a week.

She used the cash to fund extravagant holidays across the globe, including a hot air balloon, fishing and jeep safari trip to Africa in 2013, riding elephants in East Asia two years later and a 2016 trip to Snowdonia which included zip-lining and climbing.

Benefit fraud investigators also uncovered she had taken flights from Bristol to Spain alone and without mobility aids, which she had told the DWP were essential.

A DWP spokesman said: "Benefit fraud is a crime that diverts money from those who really need it, in this case through a deliberate and sustained deception.

Natalie Davis in a fishing trip in Africa in 2013. Picture: DWPNatalie Davis in a fishing trip in Africa in 2013. Picture: DWP

"In addition to any sentence imposed by the court, people must pay back all the money they falsely obtained.

"We have zero tolerance of anyone fraudulently claiming benefits and will take swift action to investigate, supporting our partners and prosecutors to bring them to justice - as we did in this case."

Anyone who suspects someone of fraudulently claiming benefits can call the National Benefit Fraud hotline on 08008 54440.

