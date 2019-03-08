Advanced search

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper's leg

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 September 2019

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A former Weston-super-Mare chef has been jailed after ejaculating on a dancer's leg in a strip club.

Amranuzzman Chowdhury, aged 40, was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on September 19 after pleading guilty to committing a 'humiliating' sexual assault.

Bristol Crown Court was told that in the early hours of August 5, 2017 he paid £20 for a private strip tease with an exotic dancer, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

While she put the money in a purse, Chowdhury grabbed the victim in the private booth.

Julian Howells, prosecuting, said: "The rules are quite clear. There is no contact with dancers.

"He put his arms around her, causing her to fall into a mirror.

"She had bare legs and she could feel the fabric of his jeans. He didn't stop.

"She said 'he was in a world of his own' as she struggled to get free from his grip.

"She felt something warm on her right thigh. She looked at what was on her leg, which was quite clearly semen, as said 'what the f*** is that?'.

"He appeared to wipe himself off on the curtain. His penis was clearly exposed."

Chowdhury claimed he was drunk and did not know the rules.

The court was also told of an offence the defendant - a naturalised Brit of Bangladeshi origin - committed three weeks later when he offered a member of the public in Weston High Street £30 for sex before touching her bottom without consent.

He was fined for solicitation by magistrates.

Judge Mark Horton told Chowdhury, who worked as a chef across the country, he caused 'degradation and humiliation' for the victim.

He said: "You forced yourself upon her with an erect penis in contact with her body and ejaculated on her leg.

"She made it plain to you no personal contact was allowed."

Rupert Russell, defending, told the court Chowdhury's 'very unpleasant bout of sexual behaviour was triggered by the breakdown of his marriage'.

He added: "It has been a shock to the system and he has not offended in two years. He has shown genuine remorse."

Chowdhury, who has since left Weston and moved to Springfield Drive in Ilford, London, was handed a five-year restraining order preventing him making contact with his victim. He will spend 10 years on the sex offenders register.

Most Read

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Readers submit stunning Weston photos to iWitness24/7

Pip swims eagerly through a river.Picture: Billy Jo Howe

RNLI donations will fund new Weston lifeboat station

Weston RNLI open day displays by Weston and Barry Lifeboat crews. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Filming for Gold sitcom Sandylands begins in Weston

Sophie Turner, David Walliams and Natalie Dew, on the set of Sandylands. Picture: David Walliams

‘Outstanding’ primary school pupils and staff impress inspectors

Haywood Village Academy receives outstanding rating by OFSTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Readers submit stunning Weston photos to iWitness24/7

Pip swims eagerly through a river.Picture: Billy Jo Howe

RNLI donations will fund new Weston lifeboat station

Weston RNLI open day displays by Weston and Barry Lifeboat crews. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Filming for Gold sitcom Sandylands begins in Weston

Sophie Turner, David Walliams and Natalie Dew, on the set of Sandylands. Picture: David Walliams

‘Outstanding’ primary school pupils and staff impress inspectors

Haywood Village Academy receives outstanding rating by OFSTED

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Plan for 25,000 homes needs ‘rewriting’

Malcolm Rivett and Steven Lee at the start of the JSP hearing. Picture: BBC/Stephen Sumner

Shed destroyed by fire

The shed was destroyed by the fire. Picture: Burnham Fire Station

Readers submit stunning Weston photos to iWitness24/7

Pip swims eagerly through a river.Picture: Billy Jo Howe

Mother ‘loses all hope’ waste will be collected

Claire's rubbish which is yet to be collected
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists