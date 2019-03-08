Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper's leg

A former Weston-super-Mare chef has been jailed after ejaculating on a dancer's leg in a strip club.

Amranuzzman Chowdhury, aged 40, was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on September 19 after pleading guilty to committing a 'humiliating' sexual assault.

Bristol Crown Court was told that in the early hours of August 5, 2017 he paid £20 for a private strip tease with an exotic dancer, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

While she put the money in a purse, Chowdhury grabbed the victim in the private booth.

Julian Howells, prosecuting, said: "The rules are quite clear. There is no contact with dancers.

"He put his arms around her, causing her to fall into a mirror.

"She had bare legs and she could feel the fabric of his jeans. He didn't stop.

"She said 'he was in a world of his own' as she struggled to get free from his grip.

"She felt something warm on her right thigh. She looked at what was on her leg, which was quite clearly semen, as said 'what the f*** is that?'.

"He appeared to wipe himself off on the curtain. His penis was clearly exposed."

Chowdhury claimed he was drunk and did not know the rules.

The court was also told of an offence the defendant - a naturalised Brit of Bangladeshi origin - committed three weeks later when he offered a member of the public in Weston High Street £30 for sex before touching her bottom without consent.

He was fined for solicitation by magistrates.

Judge Mark Horton told Chowdhury, who worked as a chef across the country, he caused 'degradation and humiliation' for the victim.

He said: "You forced yourself upon her with an erect penis in contact with her body and ejaculated on her leg.

"She made it plain to you no personal contact was allowed."

Rupert Russell, defending, told the court Chowdhury's 'very unpleasant bout of sexual behaviour was triggered by the breakdown of his marriage'.

He added: "It has been a shock to the system and he has not offended in two years. He has shown genuine remorse."

Chowdhury, who has since left Weston and moved to Springfield Drive in Ilford, London, was handed a five-year restraining order preventing him making contact with his victim. He will spend 10 years on the sex offenders register.