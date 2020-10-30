Trio sentenced for beating homeless man in Weston town centre

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 18:32 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:44 30 October 2020

Moig was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Archant

A homeless man suffered a minor traumatic brain injury, multiple fractures to his leg and a cracked rib after he was assaulted by three people in Weston.

Daniel Stadon, of no fixed address, was repeatedly punched in the face, head and body in a group attack on June 2 in the town centre just before 10pm.

He was chased by a white van and on foot before being ‘held in place and beaten’ in the assault.

After the ordeal, he was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary and spent the night under observation.

Wayne Tudor, aged 38, of Chesham Road South in Weston, Justin Tudor, aged 19, of the same address, and Carrie-Anne Todd, aged 36, of Westbury Crescent in Weston, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on October 28.

Wayne Tudor was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and a community order to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

Todd was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and Justin Tudor received a 12-month community order to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lee said each defendant took part in the prolonged assault.

The court heard how Todd pushed Mr Stadon’s face into the pavement and delivered two punches to his head, Wayne Tudor punched him in the face three times and Justin Tudor punched and kicked him.

In sentencing, Judge Mark Anthony Horton said: “Mr Stadon was held, punched, punched more, kicked, punched to his head, kicked to his shin and punched to his body as each of you took turns to cause him pain and suffering.

“He suffered visibly on his body and no doubt mentally. He was seen again at hospital after the assault, which caused him a minor traumatic brain injury.

“He also suffered a cracked rib and pain to his shin, which turned out to be fractured in three places and he had to wear a supportive boot to keep his leg in place.

“He also suffered painful injuries to his face.”

All defendants said they were ‘remorseful’ for their actions.

