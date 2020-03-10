Advanced search

In the dock

PUBLISHED: 06:55 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 06:55 10 March 2020

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard by magistrates at North Somerset Courthouse from February 24 to March 4.

Rachael Clark-Culwick, Almas Street, Weston (40). Theft: fined £120 and ordered to pay £275.94. Theft: ordered to pay £53.14 in compensation. Theft: ordered to pay £146 compensation. Theft: ordered to pay £112 compensation.

Nyssa Lane, Old Station Close, Cheddar (36). Drink driving: fined £120, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Carl Screen, Moorland Road, Weston (31). Possession of cannabis: fined £120, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jan Walker, Hambledon Road, St. Georges (27). Drink driving: fined £120, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James Kelly, NFA (42). Theft: fined £40, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Marcus Price, Severn Road, Weston (36). Criminal damage to police vehicle: community order with rehabilitation requirement, ordered to pay £100, £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

William Thompson, Wilson Gardens, West Wick (71). Driving while disqualified: jailed for eight weeks, ordered to pay £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 56 months. Driving without insurance: no separate penalty.

Samuel Walsh, Ash Grove, Uphill (20). Possession of class A drug: fined £120, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jody Creed, Milton Road, Weston (46). Failed to comply with supervision requirement: jailed for seven days, ordered to pay £122 victim surcharge and £60 costs.

Lachlan Gardner-Shaw, Wilton Gardens, Weston (20). Failed to comply with non-molestation order: community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan Saddler, Folkestone Court, Weston (38). Failed to provide a urine sample to police: fined £120, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for three years.

Nathan Sarai, Alfred Street, Weston (28). Failed to provide a specimen of breath: community order, ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Ross Dickerson, Southlands Way, Congresbury (25). Drug driving: fined £130, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

John Hislop, Landemann Circus, Weston (33). Assault: fined £276, ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Adam Green, Marconi Close, Weston (21). Possession of class B drug: 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Helen Sewell, The Centre, Weston (48). Speeding: fined £51, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £30, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three penalty points.

Gavin Laidlaw, NFA (43). Assault: ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Deborah Templeton, Severn Road, Weston (48). Assaulting a police officer: ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs. Assaulting a police officer: ordered to pay £100 compensation. Assaulting a police officer: ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Christopher Harding, Bournville Road, Weston (40). Failed to comply with community order given for harassment: fined £443, ordered to pay £43 victim surcharge and £60 costs.

Sarah Spikin, Boulevard, Weston (38). Failed to comply with community order: order to continue, fined £40, ordered to pay £60 costs.

Stephen Cole, Winscombe Road, Weston (45). Possession of class B drug: fined £120, ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Possession of class A drug: fined £40.

Billy Tyman, Upper Church Road, Weston (18). Possession of class B drug: 18-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Delroy Gordon, Orchard Place, Weston (37). Drug driving: fined £242, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lee Hamilton, Longton Grove Road, Weston (40). Theft: 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Trevor Harding, Wellington Place, Cheddar (46). Theft: 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £175 compensation, £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Bobby Dugmore, Torrington Crescent, Worle (29). Failure to provide a specimen of breath: community order, ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for three years. Drink driving: community order, disqualified from driving for three years. Failure to provide a specimen: community order, disqualified from driving for two years.

Dean Jones, Ashcombe Road, Weston (45). Theft: 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £40 compensation, £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Theft: 12-month conditional discharge.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Special schools open shop in town centre

Sovereign Centre. Baytree School pupils and staff running a gift shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Learning trust ‘proud’ primary schools retain Ofsted Good rating

East Brent First School retained its Ofsted Good rating.Picture: East Brent First School

Readers weigh in on council-tax hike

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Special schools open shop in town centre

Sovereign Centre. Baytree School pupils and staff running a gift shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Learning trust ‘proud’ primary schools retain Ofsted Good rating

East Brent First School retained its Ofsted Good rating.Picture: East Brent First School

Readers weigh in on council-tax hike

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Civic awards salute inspiring achievements in community

Axbridge Mayor Kate Browne with Mike Taylor, Marcus Ham, Jessica Cooksey and Barbara Wells.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Learning trust ‘proud’ primary schools retain Ofsted Good rating

East Brent First School retained its Ofsted Good rating.Picture: East Brent First School

Special schools open shop in town centre

Sovereign Centre. Baytree School pupils and staff running a gift shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers weigh in on council-tax hike

Drive 24