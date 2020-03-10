In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard by magistrates at North Somerset Courthouse from February 24 to March 4.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rachael Clark-Culwick, Almas Street, Weston (40). Theft: fined £120 and ordered to pay £275.94. Theft: ordered to pay £53.14 in compensation. Theft: ordered to pay £146 compensation. Theft: ordered to pay £112 compensation.

Nyssa Lane, Old Station Close, Cheddar (36). Drink driving: fined £120, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Carl Screen, Moorland Road, Weston (31). Possession of cannabis: fined £120, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jan Walker, Hambledon Road, St. Georges (27). Drink driving: fined £120, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James Kelly, NFA (42). Theft: fined £40, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Marcus Price, Severn Road, Weston (36). Criminal damage to police vehicle: community order with rehabilitation requirement, ordered to pay £100, £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

William Thompson, Wilson Gardens, West Wick (71). Driving while disqualified: jailed for eight weeks, ordered to pay £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 56 months. Driving without insurance: no separate penalty.

Samuel Walsh, Ash Grove, Uphill (20). Possession of class A drug: fined £120, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jody Creed, Milton Road, Weston (46). Failed to comply with supervision requirement: jailed for seven days, ordered to pay £122 victim surcharge and £60 costs.

Lachlan Gardner-Shaw, Wilton Gardens, Weston (20). Failed to comply with non-molestation order: community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan Saddler, Folkestone Court, Weston (38). Failed to provide a urine sample to police: fined £120, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for three years.

Nathan Sarai, Alfred Street, Weston (28). Failed to provide a specimen of breath: community order, ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Ross Dickerson, Southlands Way, Congresbury (25). Drug driving: fined £130, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

John Hislop, Landemann Circus, Weston (33). Assault: fined £276, ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Adam Green, Marconi Close, Weston (21). Possession of class B drug: 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Helen Sewell, The Centre, Weston (48). Speeding: fined £51, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £30, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three penalty points.

Gavin Laidlaw, NFA (43). Assault: ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Deborah Templeton, Severn Road, Weston (48). Assaulting a police officer: ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs. Assaulting a police officer: ordered to pay £100 compensation. Assaulting a police officer: ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Christopher Harding, Bournville Road, Weston (40). Failed to comply with community order given for harassment: fined £443, ordered to pay £43 victim surcharge and £60 costs.

Sarah Spikin, Boulevard, Weston (38). Failed to comply with community order: order to continue, fined £40, ordered to pay £60 costs.

Stephen Cole, Winscombe Road, Weston (45). Possession of class B drug: fined £120, ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Possession of class A drug: fined £40.

Billy Tyman, Upper Church Road, Weston (18). Possession of class B drug: 18-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Delroy Gordon, Orchard Place, Weston (37). Drug driving: fined £242, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lee Hamilton, Longton Grove Road, Weston (40). Theft: 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Trevor Harding, Wellington Place, Cheddar (46). Theft: 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £175 compensation, £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Bobby Dugmore, Torrington Crescent, Worle (29). Failure to provide a specimen of breath: community order, ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for three years. Drink driving: community order, disqualified from driving for three years. Failure to provide a specimen: community order, disqualified from driving for two years.

Dean Jones, Ashcombe Road, Weston (45). Theft: 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £40 compensation, £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Theft: 12-month conditional discharge.