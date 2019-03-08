In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from August 27-29:

* Thomas Bellamy, Madam Lane, Worle (33). Possession of class A drug: fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Violet Ho, Selworthy Road, Weston (66). Theft: two-conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Keisha Yard, Gator Court, Weston (18). Two counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £290 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.

* Joshua Buchan, Moorland Road, Weston (27). Assault: community order and restraining order. Two counts of criminal damage: community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation. Assault by beating: community order.