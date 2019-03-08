Advanced search

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 06:24 10 September 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from August 27-29:

* Thomas Bellamy, Madam Lane, Worle (33). Possession of class A drug: fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Violet Ho, Selworthy Road, Weston (66). Theft: two-conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Keisha Yard, Gator Court, Weston (18). Two counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £290 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.

* Joshua Buchan, Moorland Road, Weston (27). Assault: community order and restraining order. Two counts of criminal damage: community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation. Assault by beating: community order.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston hospital worker ‘lucky’ to survive motorcycle crash

The crash occured near the Landing Light Pub. Picture: Google

Police station ‘to close in 2021/22’

Burnham-on -Sea Police Station.

Knife-point threat lands ‘violent young woman’ in prison

Lauren Barker thretened a weston shopkeeper with a knife. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston hospital worker ‘lucky’ to survive motorcycle crash

The crash occured near the Landing Light Pub. Picture: Google

Police station ‘to close in 2021/22’

Burnham-on -Sea Police Station.

Knife-point threat lands ‘violent young woman’ in prison

Lauren Barker thretened a weston shopkeeper with a knife. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Council serves Birnbeck Pier repairs notice

Wahid Samady and Michael Ross of CNM Estates. Picture: David Kenneford

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston hospital worker ‘lucky’ to survive motorcycle crash

The crash occured near the Landing Light Pub. Picture: Google

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Artefacts from 4,000 years ago found in archaeological dig to go on display

The dig took place in Yatton in 2017 and 2018. Picture: North Somerset Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists