Weston man given restraining order after flashing in town centre

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

A Weston man who indecently exposed himself through the window of a house has been sentenced.

Valchan Tanev was handed a restraining order and told by magistrates not to approach or contact his victims.

The 63-year-old was seen masturbating in the street by one Weston homeowner.

North Somerset Courthouse was told he was seen peering through the blinds in the early hours of the morning.

Tanev, of Alma Street, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure but not guilty to harassment after making several visits to the home in the town centre, between February and April.

The Bulgarian national, however, was found guilty of both charges at North Somerset Courthouse in late-August and was sentenced on September 16.

Tanev was handed a community order and a restraining order.

He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation, plus £185 in costs and victim surcharge.