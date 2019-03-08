Advanced search

Weston man given restraining order after flashing in town centre

PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 October 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

A Weston man who indecently exposed himself through the window of a house has been sentenced.

Valchan Tanev was handed a restraining order and told by magistrates not to approach or contact his victims.

The 63-year-old was seen masturbating in the street by one Weston homeowner.

North Somerset Courthouse was told he was seen peering through the blinds in the early hours of the morning.

Tanev, of Alma Street, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure but not guilty to harassment after making several visits to the home in the town centre, between February and April.

The Bulgarian national, however, was found guilty of both charges at North Somerset Courthouse in late-August and was sentenced on September 16.

Tanev was handed a community order and a restraining order.

He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation, plus £185 in costs and victim surcharge.

Most Read

Argos set to close High Street store next year

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

A370 closed following three-car collision

A section of A370 Bridgwater road is currently closed due to an accident. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Argos set to close High Street store next year

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

A370 closed following three-car collision

A section of A370 Bridgwater road is currently closed due to an accident. Picture: Google

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston man given restraining order after flashing in town centre

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man threatened to kidnap son and burn down house after ex refused to ban men visiting

Bristol Crown Court.

Rugby: Weston team news (October 4-5)

Weston Rugby celebrate their 38-29 victory over Brixham

Shrek The Musical will be showing in threatre next week

Shrek (Geroge Miles) and Fiona (Lizzie Andrews)

Speedway: Somerset 48 Glasgow 42 (87-93 on agg)

Glasgow Tigers duo Craig Cook and Rasmus Jensen celebrate winning the SGB Championship pairs at Somerset's Oak Tree Arena (pic Somerset Speedway)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists