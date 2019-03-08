Jail for Weston man who slapped mum, bit police officer and pulled sister's hair out

A Weston man who bit and headbutted police officers, slapped his mum, and pulled his sister's hair out has been jailed.

Daniel Staddon, of no fixed abode, is behind bars after committing a series of 'extremely nasty' offences which left victims feeling 'shaken' and 'scared'.

Staddon learned his fate at North Somerset Courthouse on June 17, where magistrates were told of his recent criminal acts.At 8.40am on June 15, Staddon visited his mother, Virginia Baker, to ask her to do some washing, but tempers flared and he shouted 'get me some f****** money you silly cow' before heading to the home of his sister, Eloise Munden.

It was there where he attacked both family members before police arrived to diffuse the situation.

Livia Pality, prosecuting, said: "He tried to get into the property and grabbed Eloise's throat and then grabbed her hair, pulling clumps out. He hit her with several blows to the abdomen.

"The defendant then struck out at his mother."

Ms Pality said Staddon was 'instantly aggressive' when officers Anna Hall and Anuisa Rourke arrived, and added: "He grabbed on to PC Hall's hair, causing excruciating pain.

"The defendant then bit PC Rourke on the arm. He lunged at PC Rourke while still pulling PC Hall's hair. He lunged towards her left thigh and bit her."

In victim impact statements, a 'shaken' PC Hall said in 12 years of policing she had 'never been subjected to an assault like this', having to press her emergency button for the first time in her career - while PC Rourke told of feeling 'scared' with her injuries still 'painful and throbbing'.

Ms Baker's statement said: "This incident has upset me greatly and I have been slapped in the face by my son. It's a never-ending battle with Daniel and he needs help. I am relieved he won't be knocking at my door."

The court also heard Staddon headbutted a police officer in Weston High Street on June 5 after making violent threats to members of the public.

Ms Pality said Staddon shouted at one person 'I'm going to kill you, you c***', while making similar threats to others. When handcuffed, Staddon launched into a foul-mouthed tirade before headbutting the officer.

Staddon admitted two charges of assaulting a police officer and one count of occasioning actual bodily harm. He also admitted using threatening words, plus three criminal damage charges and two of assault by beating.

He was sentenced to six months in prison and was ordered to pay £385 in costs and compensation.

Vivienne Gates, chair of the bench, said: "You have pleaded guilty to extremely nasty offences.

"It has affected family members and the emergency services."

Sue Cameron, defending, said the 50-year-old's recent behaviour had been exacerbated by being homeless since being released from jail in January.

She added: "He was sleeping in wet conditions. He really wants somewhere to live.

"He was walking away from the police when that incident (June 5) took place, so if they let him go it may not have happened. The headbutt was not a headbutt - more a clash of heads."