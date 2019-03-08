Advanced search

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

PUBLISHED: 11:56 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 13 March 2019

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Archant

A man who killed a seagull after it tried to steal his chips has been sentenced.

The seagull was killed after trying to steal a chip. Picture: RSPCAThe seagull was killed after trying to steal a chip. Picture: RSPCA

John Llewellyn Jones, aged 64, was visiting Weston for a day trip on July 17 when a lesser black-backed gull flew around him trying to reach his chips.

The gull knocked the snack from his hands and Jones’ reacted by ‘shocking by-standers’ and catching the gull by the leg and smashing it against a wall – killing it.

Jones, of Bishopston Road in Cardiff, was found guilty of killing the wild bird at North Somerset Courthouse on yesterday (Tuesday).

The RSPCA said the man showed ‘blatant disregard for animal welfare’ and ‘cared more for his chips that what his actions did to the poor gull’.

Simon Evans, RSPCA inspector, said: “This was an unthinkable and despicable way to treat an animal – with this gull smashed against a wall by the man, solely because it knocked chips from his hand.

“This was deliberate cruelty, borne from the fact this man cared more for his chips than what his actions did to the poor gull. Simply, the man showed blatant disregard for an animal because he was annoyed about his chips.

“Witnesses saw the attack - and shocked by-standers, including children, had to look on as the man killed the gull.”

Jones was sentenced to a 12-week curfew and was ordered to pay £750 in costs and £85 in victim surcharge.

