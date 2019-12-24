Man jailed for possessing child abuse images

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

A man from Locking has been jailed for more than two years for possessing indecent images of children online.

John McGuiness, of Anson Road, admitted 11 sexual offences charges when he appeared before magistrates in November.

And on December 11, he was jailed for two years and eight months at Bristol Crown Court.

McGuiness was caught by police in 2017 after viewing and sharing indecent images on the dark web.

His laptop had 990 category A images - the most serious rating - and 777 category A movies were found. More than 2,000 category B and C images collectively were also discovered, and there were around 400 movies in those criteria.

McGuiness also boated to once have sexually abused a child and joked about carrying out further acts.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of making an indecent photograph of a child and six counts of distributing indecent images.

The 57-year-old also admitted possessing three prohibited images of a child and eight extreme pornographic images which depicted people performing sex acts with dogs and horses.