Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary. Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man from Weston-super-Mare has been jailed for 24 years after smashing a passer-by in the face with a hammer and injuring two others with a knife.

Paul Ashe, aged 46, was jailed this morning (Friday) at Bristol Crown Court for the 'horrific attacks' in Weston town centre.

On April 18, 2018, Ashe struck a 53-year-old man with a hammer in Alexandra Parade after a minor disagreement escalated.

His victim suffered significant injuries and police say he still cannot drive.

Ashe, of George Street, was released on bail but went on to injure two more men.

On December 2, again in Alexandra Parade, he injured a 21-year-old man.

His victim needed hospital treatment after suffering wounds to his neck, leg and chest. His chest wound required 32 stitches.

A 17-year-old boy also suffered a cut to his face which needed hospital treatment.

DC Richard Grierson said: "I hope this conviction will help the victims put these incidents behind them and move on with their lives.

"These were horrific attacks involving weapons.

"This significant sentence shows neither the police nor the courts will tolerate violent crime on our streets."

A jury found Ashe guilty of three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one of possessing a knife.