Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 28 June 2019

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man from Weston-super-Mare has been jailed for 24 years after smashing a passer-by in the face with a hammer and injuring two others with a knife.

Paul Ashe, aged 46, was jailed this morning (Friday) at Bristol Crown Court for the 'horrific attacks' in Weston town centre.

On April 18, 2018, Ashe struck a 53-year-old man with a hammer in Alexandra Parade after a minor disagreement escalated.

His victim suffered significant injuries and police say he still cannot drive.

Ashe, of George Street, was released on bail but went on to injure two more men.

On December 2, again in Alexandra Parade, he injured a 21-year-old man.

His victim needed hospital treatment after suffering wounds to his neck, leg and chest. His chest wound required 32 stitches.

A 17-year-old boy also suffered a cut to his face which needed hospital treatment.

DC Richard Grierson said: "I hope this conviction will help the victims put these incidents behind them and move on with their lives.

"These were horrific attacks involving weapons.

"This significant sentence shows neither the police nor the courts will tolerate violent crime on our streets."

A jury found Ashe guilty of three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one of possessing a knife.

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Priory Community School leavers enjoy prom evening

Priory Community School prom. Picture: Jeremy Long

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Priory Community School leavers enjoy prom evening

Priory Community School prom. Picture: Jeremy Long

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Congresbury Cricket’s 175th anniversary is such a huge celebration says Wilkins

Kath Wilkins in the fron row represting England U13s in 1988

Trego ‘very disappointed’ by Weston’s defeat at home to Shapwick & Polden

Shabil Ahmed diving for his crease during their Weston's match against Shapwick & Polden. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cheddar Tennis Club to hold open day on July 7

Cheddar Tennis Club are having an Open Day on Sunday 7th July

Win tickets to see Calendar Girls

Cast of Calendar Girls - The Musical. Picture: Alastair Muir
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists