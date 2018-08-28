Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man who bit and beat young woman given suspended prison sentence

PUBLISHED: 13:00 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:22 27 December 2018

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

A Weston man, who left his victim covered in bite marks and bruises after a vicious attack, was handed a suspended prison sentence on Tuesday.

Leon Scott, of Argyle Avenue, attacked his victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, on three occasions in her home in September and October.

During one assault the 19-year-old verbally abused his disabled victim calling them a ‘spastic’.

Michael Collins said the remark ‘accounted to a hate crime.’

Joseph Wright, defending, said Scott had only before committed one offence when he was a youth.

He said: “It is the start of his adult life.

“He is a prime candidate for rehabilitation.”

Scott pleaded guilty to three counts of assault at North Somerset Courthouse.

He was sentenced to 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and attend 30 days of rehabilitation. Scott must also pay £200 in compensation.

Most Read

‘Deliberate’ fire in pub car park

Council updates list of sites for housing

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston-super-Mare roadworks begin in the New Year

Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare credit: Google

M5 blocked after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

There are long delays on the M5 this afternoon. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

5 easy steps to make stuffing like Jamie Oliver

Jamie's stuffing

9 beautiful walks in Essex with cosy pubs along the way

Constable Country (c) Mark Seton, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

9 magical winter locations to visit in Essex this Christmas

'Beth Chatto Lake', Gideon Chilton, Flickr, CC 2.0

Who’s the top 50 richest in Essex?

The Essex Rich List is sponsored by Clearwater Wealth Management

10 of the best cosy pubs in Essex

Heybridge Basin (c) Andreas-photography, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf club reveals proposal to build ‘luxury’ holiday homes at course

Mendip Spring Golf and Country Club

Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of Weston man

Police say the death of Nicholas Hadley is 'unexplained'.

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Weston-super-Mare

Fog is expected across North Somerset.

Man who bit and beat young woman given suspended prison sentence

North Somerset Courthouse.

Readers ‘disgusted’ by proposals for A&E changes at Weston hospital

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists