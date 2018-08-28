Man who bit and beat young woman given suspended prison sentence

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

A Weston man, who left his victim covered in bite marks and bruises after a vicious attack, was handed a suspended prison sentence on Tuesday.

Leon Scott, of Argyle Avenue, attacked his victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, on three occasions in her home in September and October.

During one assault the 19-year-old verbally abused his disabled victim calling them a ‘spastic’.

Michael Collins said the remark ‘accounted to a hate crime.’

Joseph Wright, defending, said Scott had only before committed one offence when he was a youth.

He said: “It is the start of his adult life.

“He is a prime candidate for rehabilitation.”

Scott pleaded guilty to three counts of assault at North Somerset Courthouse.

He was sentenced to 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and attend 30 days of rehabilitation. Scott must also pay £200 in compensation.