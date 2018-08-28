Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 07:31 05 February 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following court cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from January 9-16

* Rhys Ingram, Clevedon Road, Weston (23). Criminal damage: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Daniel Pepworth, Well Park, Congresbury (29). Two counts of assault: 14-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.

* Tia Hocking, Baker Street, Weston (30). Possession of bladed article in public: six-month suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.

* Ashley Seagrim, Wadham Street, Weston (34). Two counts of assault: 20-week suspended sentence, restraining order and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £115 victim surcharge.

* Jimmy Burnett, no fixed abode (29). Four counts of theft: 12-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £115 compensation. Interfered with motor vehicles: four-week prison sentence (consecutive). Assault police constable: 10-week prison sentence (consecutive).

* Conor Thompson, Bramblewood Road, Weston (28). Theft: fined £73 and ordered to pay £5.49 compensation and £85 costs.

* Paul Cunliffe, Abbey Gardens, Weston (50). Theft: fined £80 and ordered to pay £33.38 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Possession of class B drug: no separate penalty.

* Emma Gillard, Bristol Road Lower, Weston (23). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 32 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Kerry Lewis, Charlton Road, Weston (30). Failure to comply with football banning order: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Joshua Maggs, Quarry Road, Sandford (22). Possession of bladed article in a public place: fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Daniel Vowles, Winterstoke Road, Weston (29). Assault: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £29.96 costs.

* David Taylor, Alma Street, Weston (31). Assault: community order, fined £75 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Two counts of criminal damage: ordered to pay £30 compensation.

* Camiel Watt, Grove Court, Weston (26). Assault: community order, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Devon Feltham, Holts Way, Weston (25). Threatening behaviour: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

Paul Giles. Picture: Weston RNLI

Lane on A370 in Weston-super-Mare closed

A three-vehicle car crash was reported this afternoon on the A370 in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google Maps

How Weston reacted to plan to place Banksy’s pinwheel in town centre

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Weston man in court for attempted murder

North Somerset Courthouse.

Jail appeal fails for ‘dreadful’ duo

Daniel Russell

Most Read

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

Paul Giles. Picture: Weston RNLI

Lane on A370 in Weston-super-Mare closed

A three-vehicle car crash was reported this afternoon on the A370 in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google Maps

How Weston reacted to plan to place Banksy’s pinwheel in town centre

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Weston man in court for attempted murder

North Somerset Courthouse.

Jail appeal fails for ‘dreadful’ duo

Daniel Russell

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Shaftesbury Road CC enjoy dodgeball challenge

Shaftesbury Road players face the camera with their dodgeball rivals (pic Paul Knight Photography)

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Patients benefit from new equipment after Weston Hospicecare’s successful appeal

Jenny Hobbs photographed sitting on her new reclining chair in Weston Hospicecare’s inpatient unit.

Weston College to open new construction industry training centre

Weston College's new Construction Industry training centre opens in the Spring

WIN: Tickets to see one-off screening of Dirty Dancing in Clevedon

Dirty Dancing.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists