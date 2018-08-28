In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following court cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from January 9-16

* Rhys Ingram, Clevedon Road, Weston (23). Criminal damage: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Daniel Pepworth, Well Park, Congresbury (29). Two counts of assault: 14-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.

* Tia Hocking, Baker Street, Weston (30). Possession of bladed article in public: six-month suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.

* Ashley Seagrim, Wadham Street, Weston (34). Two counts of assault: 20-week suspended sentence, restraining order and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £115 victim surcharge.

* Jimmy Burnett, no fixed abode (29). Four counts of theft: 12-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £115 compensation. Interfered with motor vehicles: four-week prison sentence (consecutive). Assault police constable: 10-week prison sentence (consecutive).

* Conor Thompson, Bramblewood Road, Weston (28). Theft: fined £73 and ordered to pay £5.49 compensation and £85 costs.

* Paul Cunliffe, Abbey Gardens, Weston (50). Theft: fined £80 and ordered to pay £33.38 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Possession of class B drug: no separate penalty.

* Emma Gillard, Bristol Road Lower, Weston (23). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 32 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Kerry Lewis, Charlton Road, Weston (30). Failure to comply with football banning order: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Joshua Maggs, Quarry Road, Sandford (22). Possession of bladed article in a public place: fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Daniel Vowles, Winterstoke Road, Weston (29). Assault: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £29.96 costs.

* David Taylor, Alma Street, Weston (31). Assault: community order, fined £75 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Two counts of criminal damage: ordered to pay £30 compensation.

* Camiel Watt, Grove Court, Weston (26). Assault: community order, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Devon Feltham, Holts Way, Weston (25). Threatening behaviour: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.