In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 06:57 31 December 2018

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from November 21-23.

* Thomas Prodger, Pastures Avenue, St Georges (23). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Carl Satterly, Allans Way, Weston (22). Possession of class A drug: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 compensation. Possession of class B drug: fined £40.

* Nathan Giles, Rickyard Road, Wrington (29). Two counts of assault: community order and ordered to pay £775 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Shane Hewlett, Banwell Road, Weston (42). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 24 months, community order and ordered to pay £200 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Stuart Whittingham, no fixed abode (41). Two counts of failure to comply with community protection notice: fined £80 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge. Four counts of begging in a public place: no separate penalty.

* Marcus Adshead, Hemming Way, Hutton (29). Failure to give information relating to identification of a driver: six penalty points, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

