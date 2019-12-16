Advanced search

Man charged after collision with pedestrian in Cheddar

PUBLISHED: 10:53 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 16 December 2019

A man has been charged with five offences after a car collided with a pedestrian in Cheddar.

Archant

A 66-year-old man has been charged with five offences after his car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Cheddar.

Michael John Dolman, of Bailiffs Close, Axbridge, has been charged with driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

He has also been charged with driving a motor vehicle after refusal of grant/revocation of licence on account of disability and driving without insurance.

Dolman's car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on the B3151 on October 23.

The pedestrian - a man in his 60s - suffered head injuries due to the collision.

Dolman was released on police bail and is due to appear at Bath Magistrates' Court on January 15.

