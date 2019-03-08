'Quite violent' assault outside Weston Town Hall

Weston Town Hall. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A Weston man who 'quite violently' assaulted a street warden has not had his suspended sentence activated.

Corne Van-Tonder, aged 44, was sentenced at North Somerset Courthouse on September 30 after admitting using abusive words likely to cause alarm or distress and assault by beating.

Alex Ward, prosecuting, said: "Two street wardens were called to the Town Hall as there was a man causing problems. He became aggressive, shouting 'all I want is a f****** cigarette'.

"He grabbed Simon Vowles' fingers and bent them back quite violently."

Joseph Wright, defending, said being sent to prison would have been a 'huge blow' to his client's rehabilitation.

The magistrates chose not to activate a suspended sentence which would have seen Van-Tonder, who is homeless, sent to prison.

Instead, he was given a 12-month community order and must pay £225 in costs and compensation.