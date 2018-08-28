Fine for drink-driving mother-of-five who crashed while under the influence

The crash happened in Bournville Road. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A mother-of-five from Weston has been banned from driving after admitting crashing her car while over the legal alcohol limit.

Rebecca Sampson, aged 33, of Bournville Road pleaded guilty to drink driving at North Somerset Courthouse, in St Georges, on January 2.

The court was told that a witness heard a crashing sound outside his home in Bournville Road at 2.45am on December 2 and looked out to see Sampson’s car had collided with two parked cars.

Lucy Coleman, prosecuting, told the court Sampson had been at her sister-in-law’s house in Stradling Avenue where she had drunk gin, cider and wine.

During a police interview, Sampson told the court she remembered being ‘very drunk’ and her partner trying to stop her driving, but she did not remember having the accident.

Sampson was banned from driving for 18 months.

He was also fined £253 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.