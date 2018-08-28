Weston mother gets seven years following brutal attack on her own baby

Elizabeth Wilkins has been sentenced to seven years in prison for attacking her own baby. Archant

A Weston mother has been sentenced to seven years in prison after launching a brutal attack on her own baby.

Elizabeth Wilkins, aged 24, was sentenced on December 6 at Plymouth Crown Court after the court heard how she shook her baby boy repeatedly before banging his head and breaking his skull.

The attack took place at Wilkins’ former home in Plymouth, after which she moved back to Weston.

She was found guilty of one count of grievous bodily harm and one count of actual bodily harm.

Wilkins, who worked as an escort, denied the charges, blaming her ex-partner Erick Vanselow for her child’s injuries. However, he was acquitted in September when Wilkins was found guilty.

She was ordered to serve seven years in prison for her crimes.