'I haven't had a brawl like that outside Vision for years' - mum-of-six pleads guilty to spitting at police officers

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

A mum-of-six with an 'alcohol problem' has admitted spitting at a doorman and police officers after a 'brawl' outside a Weston nightclub.

Jody Evans, of Colombo Crescent, pleaded guilty to a series of charges at North Somerset Courthouse on Tuesday following the 'serious' incident in the early hours of October 12.

The 34-year-old was refused entry to Club Vision, in Richmond Street, after bouncer Jaraslaw Kubala saw her involved in an altercation outside.

May Li, prosecuting, told the court: "She ignored him and tried to walk straight in.

"She became aggressive and spat at him and she tried to punch another person.

"She dropped her bag and walked towards Mr Kubala so he restrained her on the floor.

"She tried to kick and bite him."

Police arrived and they noticed Evans had suffered a cut to the head and had collapsed so an ambulance was called, but she became aggressive and started spiting towards officers - firstly PC Jessica Green.

Ms Li continued: "She was arrested for the assault on PC Green. They tried to place a spit hood on her.

"She tried to bite PC Jasper Hughes on the boot and then tried to bite PC Carla Collins, but instead bit her in the Taser pouch so there were no injuries.

"Her spit hood was removed when she became calmer at Southmead Hospital but she then spat at PC Zak Ghent and spittle landed on his cheek."

The court was told Evans said 'I haven't had a brawl like that outside Vision for years' in the A&E waiting room, and her behaviour at the hospital made patients around her feel 'uncomfortable'.

The 34-year-old admitted four charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker, plus counts of assault by beating and behaviour likely to cause alarm or distress.

Matt Comer, defending, told the magistrates: "These are assaults where there is no suggestion of injury whatsoever.

"All of her offending is alcohol-related. She accepts she has a problem with alcohol.

"She is somebody who just cannot drink. It's her intention to never drink again."

Steve Mercer, chair of the bench, said: "We are dealing with really serious offences.

"The bench is not decided and we are going to reserve the right to pass up to the crown court if needed."

Evans, who was granted unconditional bail, will appear at Taunton Magistrates Court on December 6 for sentencing.