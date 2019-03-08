Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 06:30 28 May 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from April 12-24:

* Keith Rear, Byron Road, Weston. Incorrect use of blue disabled parking badge: fined £220 and ordered to pay £285 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Steve Harley, Beach Road, Weston (50). Driving while using a mobile phone: six penalty points, fined £135 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Adele Hicks, Bideford Road, Weston (18). Driving without a valid licence: no separate penalty. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty. Failing to stop after an accident: community order. Driving without due care and attention: no separate penalty. Taking vehicle without consent: community order, disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £115 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Chantelle Johnson, Coleridge Road, Weston (29). Possession of weapon in public place: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* William Inston, Sandford Road, Weston (35). Two counts of assault: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: community order.

* Darren O'Brien, Brighton Road, Weston (26). Three counts of fraud by false representation: six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £47.05 compensation, £30 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* David George, no fixed abode (38). Failed to provide breathalyser sample: disqualified from driving for 36 months, fined £769 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £76 victim surcharge.

* Jake Mortimer, Wansbrough Road, Weston (21). Possession of class A drug: no separate penalty. Possession of class B drug: fined £166 and order £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Nicola Deady, Regent Street, Weston (35). Theft: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Jamie Davies, Greenfields Way, Weston (34). Failed to provide breathalyser sample: disqualified from driving for 22 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Andrew Moore, Boulevard, Weston (41). Three counts of entering exclusion zone banned from: 10-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.

* Caroline Bartlett, Waverley Road, Weston (42). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £204 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Scott Fulcher, Carousel Lane, Weston (43). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Andrew McGealy, Berrow Road, Berrow (23). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston High Street shop shuts down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police hunt man over ‘child abduction attempt’

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

Brexit Party win EU vote in North Somerset

European Parliament elections were held on Thursday in the UK.

New leader of North Somerset Council reveals reform plans

Cllr Don Davies.

New homes plan wins support despite ‘concerns’ over car parking

Bloor Homes housing development off Arnolds Way, Yatton.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Weston High Street shop shuts down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police hunt man over ‘child abduction attempt’

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

Brexit Party win EU vote in North Somerset

European Parliament elections were held on Thursday in the UK.

New leader of North Somerset Council reveals reform plans

Cllr Don Davies.

New homes plan wins support despite ‘concerns’ over car parking

Bloor Homes housing development off Arnolds Way, Yatton.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Drivers increasingly turn to electric cars

An electric car charging on the street. Picture: Getty Images

Weston High Street shop shuts down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Ladykillers! makes debut at village venue

Wrington Drama Club will perform The Ladykillers! next month. Picture: Iain Friend

New homes plan wins support despite ‘concerns’ over car parking

Bloor Homes housing development off Arnolds Way, Yatton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists