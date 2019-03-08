In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from April 12-24:

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

* Keith Rear, Byron Road, Weston. Incorrect use of blue disabled parking badge: fined £220 and ordered to pay £285 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Steve Harley, Beach Road, Weston (50). Driving while using a mobile phone: six penalty points, fined £135 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Adele Hicks, Bideford Road, Weston (18). Driving without a valid licence: no separate penalty. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty. Failing to stop after an accident: community order. Driving without due care and attention: no separate penalty. Taking vehicle without consent: community order, disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £115 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Chantelle Johnson, Coleridge Road, Weston (29). Possession of weapon in public place: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* William Inston, Sandford Road, Weston (35). Two counts of assault: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: community order.

* Darren O'Brien, Brighton Road, Weston (26). Three counts of fraud by false representation: six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £47.05 compensation, £30 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* David George, no fixed abode (38). Failed to provide breathalyser sample: disqualified from driving for 36 months, fined £769 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £76 victim surcharge.

* Jake Mortimer, Wansbrough Road, Weston (21). Possession of class A drug: no separate penalty. Possession of class B drug: fined £166 and order £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Nicola Deady, Regent Street, Weston (35). Theft: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Jamie Davies, Greenfields Way, Weston (34). Failed to provide breathalyser sample: disqualified from driving for 22 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Andrew Moore, Boulevard, Weston (41). Three counts of entering exclusion zone banned from: 10-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.

* Caroline Bartlett, Waverley Road, Weston (42). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £204 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Scott Fulcher, Carousel Lane, Weston (43). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Andrew McGealy, Berrow Road, Berrow (23). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty.