In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from July 31 to August 9:

* Antony Smith, Worle Court, Weston (38). Assault by beating: fined £461 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and £46 victim surcharge.

* Raymond Staples, Dormeads View, Weston (40). Drug-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid licence: fined £40. Driving without valid insurance: fined £120. Driving without valid MOT: no separate penalty. Possession of class B drug: no separate penalty.

* Ricky Harding, Gill Mews, Weston (29). Failure to identify driver after alleged offence: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £450 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £45 victim surcharge.

* Mark Churchill, Mendip Road, Yatton (24). Breach restraining order: 10-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £85 costs and £122 victim surcharge.

* Alan Coles, Locking Road, Weston (41). Send threatening communications: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.

* Mark Burnard, no fixed abode (29). Dangerous driving: six-month prison sentence, disqualified from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay £200 costs and £115 victim surcharge.

* Peter Reynolds, Locking Road, Weston (62). Failure to identify driver after alleged offence: six penalty points, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £40 victim surcharge.