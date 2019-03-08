Advanced search

Robber found guilty of 'despicable' attack on pensioner

PUBLISHED: 16:16 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 16 July 2019

Joan Hollington was injured in January. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

An 88-year-old woman was left with a broken nose after being battered by a 'thin and gaunt' robber relapsing back into a drug habit.

Rosanna Cooper was found guilty on Tuesday at Bristol Crown Court of robbing Joan Hollington of her handbag in Weston.

The pensioner was attacked so violently she suffered a fractured wrist and severe bruising in the 'despicable' attack.

Mrs Hollington was walking with her husband, Patrick, in Colonel Stephens Way to catch a bus in Milton Road at around 1.50pm on January 10.

She then felt someone grab her handbag with force which caused her to fall and she suffered a broken nose, a fractured wrist and bruising to her face.

Her face was bleeding and a pedestrian called her an ambulance and waited with the couple.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary, when appealing for witnesses in January, branded the crime as 'despicable' and released shocking images of Mrs Hollington's injuries as it sought to bring about her attacker's prosecution.

Cooper, aged 31, also admitted using Mrs Hollington's bank card minutes after the latter was attacked.

She claimed not to be responsible for robbing Mrs Hollington, but the majority of jurors took less than five hours to convict her.

Judge Julian Lambert will sentence Cooper, of no fixed abode, in early September.

The delay will allow the probation service to carry out a report into Cooper.

