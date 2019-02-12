Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 08:06 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:07 12 February 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from January 17-24:

* Michael Gibbs, Martindale Road, Milton (52). Harassment: restraining order, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Alan Coles, Locking Road, Weston (41). Send indecent message: fined £220 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Buddy Stone, Ashcombe Road, Weston (19). Send indecent message: restraining order and community order. Criminal damage: Fined £80 and ordered to pay £20 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Nathan Worlock, Southdown, Weston (27). Assault: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Kyle Cox, Appletree Court, Worle (20). Breach criminal behaviour order: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Driving without valid licence: no separate penalty. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty.

* Jennifer Powell, Pudding Pie Close, Langford (39). Knowingly concerned in fraudulent activity: fined £320 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Andrew Martin, no fixed abode, (45). Interfere with vehicles with intention of theft: fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston house burgled twice in one week

Burglars targeted the house twice in one week.

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Charges to be introduced at revamped seafront car parks

Sand Road Car Park in Sandbay, reopening after refusbishment by North Somerset. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Top council jobs with six-figure salaries vacant months after departures

Weston-super-Mare Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Appeal for volunteers to help keep speeding down in Locking Castle

Locking Castle, speedwatch volunteers Andrea Stevens and Steven Taplin with PCSO's Heather Searle and Bee Mazur. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

REVIEW: The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is comedy genius

Caprice, Cooper and Sam try to fool the FBI agent. Picture: Robert Day

Open day held for ‘fully-sustainable’ sports complex ahead of opening

The exterior of Wedmore’s new sports facility. Picture: IAN MONSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists