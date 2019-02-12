In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from January 17-24:

* Michael Gibbs, Martindale Road, Milton (52). Harassment: restraining order, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Alan Coles, Locking Road, Weston (41). Send indecent message: fined £220 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Buddy Stone, Ashcombe Road, Weston (19). Send indecent message: restraining order and community order. Criminal damage: Fined £80 and ordered to pay £20 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Nathan Worlock, Southdown, Weston (27). Assault: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Kyle Cox, Appletree Court, Worle (20). Breach criminal behaviour order: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Driving without valid licence: no separate penalty. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty.

* Jennifer Powell, Pudding Pie Close, Langford (39). Knowingly concerned in fraudulent activity: fined £320 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Andrew Martin, no fixed abode, (45). Interfere with vehicles with intention of theft: fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.