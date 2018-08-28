Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 06:46 22 January 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from December 18 to January 2:

* Adam Dymock, St Josephs Road, Weston (31). Theft: one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge.

* Rhys Symons, Drove Road, Weston (22). Drug-driving: disqualified from driving for three years, community order and ordered to pay £40 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty. Driving without valid licence: no separate penalty.

* Laurence Evans, Stanley Road, Weston (58). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for one year, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Neil Simons, Milton Green, Weston (43). Threatening behaviour: fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Hussein Alizadeh, Jubilee Road, Weston (24). Two counts of assault: 12-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £300 compensation.

* Victoria Pincott, HMP Eastwood Park, (29). Six counts of theft: 18-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge. Two counts of beating: Threatening behaviour: one-week prison sentence (concurrent). Assault: four-week prison sentence (concurrent). Failure to surrender to custody: two-week prison sentence.

* Kai Riley, Church Road, Highbridge (25). Criminal damage: fined £135 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Possession of class B drug: fined £135.

* Twaint Thornhill, Bournville Road, Weston (35). Breach non-molestation order: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Pawel Koniczny, Whitecross Road, Weston (37). Two counts of assault: fined £419 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: ordered to pay £50 compensation.

* Daniel Vye, Grassmere Drive, Weston (22). Assault and criminal damage: restraining order, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Frazer Birks, Waverley Road, Weston (29). Two counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.

* Macauley Priestly, Summer Lane, Banwell (19). Failed to stop after an accident: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £275 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £29.95 victim surcharge.

* Rebecca Sampson, Bournville Road, Weston (33). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £253 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Jason Speed, Rectory Place, Burnham (45). Failure to provide sample when asked: disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Scott Baxter, Walliscote Grove Road, Weston (29). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £125 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance, fined £125.

* Sam Cockayne, Uphill Road North, Weston (31). Waste of police time: community order and ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly’s brothel in Weston-super-Mare

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Living legend Tom Jones to perform in West Country

Tom Jones. Picture: Tom Dymond

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly’s brothel in Weston-super-Mare

#includeImage($article, 225)

Living legend Tom Jones to perform in West Country

#includeImage($article, 225)

In The Dock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Winscombe still waiting for first away win as Crediton dig deeper for win in Devon

Stuart Warren on his way to a try for Winscombe at Crediton (pic John Podpadec)

Solicitor ‘delighted’ to support hospice’s Make Your Will Week

Rebecca Parkman.

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Living legend Tom Jones to perform in West Country

Tom Jones. Picture: Tom Dymond
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists