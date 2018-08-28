In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from December 18 to January 2:

* Adam Dymock, St Josephs Road, Weston (31). Theft: one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge.

* Rhys Symons, Drove Road, Weston (22). Drug-driving: disqualified from driving for three years, community order and ordered to pay £40 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty. Driving without valid licence: no separate penalty.

* Laurence Evans, Stanley Road, Weston (58). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for one year, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Neil Simons, Milton Green, Weston (43). Threatening behaviour: fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Hussein Alizadeh, Jubilee Road, Weston (24). Two counts of assault: 12-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £300 compensation.

* Victoria Pincott, HMP Eastwood Park, (29). Six counts of theft: 18-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge. Two counts of beating: Threatening behaviour: one-week prison sentence (concurrent). Assault: four-week prison sentence (concurrent). Failure to surrender to custody: two-week prison sentence.

* Kai Riley, Church Road, Highbridge (25). Criminal damage: fined £135 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Possession of class B drug: fined £135.

* Twaint Thornhill, Bournville Road, Weston (35). Breach non-molestation order: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Pawel Koniczny, Whitecross Road, Weston (37). Two counts of assault: fined £419 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: ordered to pay £50 compensation.

* Daniel Vye, Grassmere Drive, Weston (22). Assault and criminal damage: restraining order, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Frazer Birks, Waverley Road, Weston (29). Two counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.

* Macauley Priestly, Summer Lane, Banwell (19). Failed to stop after an accident: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £275 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £29.95 victim surcharge.

* Rebecca Sampson, Bournville Road, Weston (33). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £253 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Jason Speed, Rectory Place, Burnham (45). Failure to provide sample when asked: disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Scott Baxter, Walliscote Grove Road, Weston (29). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £125 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance, fined £125.

* Sam Cockayne, Uphill Road North, Weston (31). Waste of police time: community order and ordered to pay £300 compensation.