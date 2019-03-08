Advanced search

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 06:00 24 September 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from September 3-10:

* Jason Kean, no fixed abode (38). Assault by beating: five-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £122 compensation.

* Martin Hislop, Lonsdale Avenue (60). Assault by beating: fined £240 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: ordered to pay £90 compensation.

* Connor Beer, Coleridge Road, Weston (21). Driving without valid insurance: fined £120. Driving while disqualified: disqualified from driving for eight months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Craig Chandler, Lonsdale Avenue, Weston (27). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £253 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Thomas Kenyon, Colombo Crescent, Weston (28). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Two counts of drug-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £166.

* Nikolai Migai, Lower Church Road, Weston (45). Assault police officer: six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and £21 victim surcharge.

* Trevor Hoare, Piper Cross, Weston (76). Two counts of fraud by false representation: six-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay £85 costs and £80 victim surcharge.

* Aaron Matheson, Churchill Road, Weston (26). Theft: Two-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £115 compensation. Assault by beating: two-week prison sentence (consecutive).

* Tomasz Szalkiewicz, Hay Grove, Weston (40). Criminal damage: six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* James Moore, Foster Court, Highbridge (28). Assault by beating: community order, fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Rikki Taylor, Alma Street, Weston (32). Stalking: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

