Childminder accused of neglect was 'always very patient with children'

An experienced childminder accused of neglect has been defended by colleagues, and parents of children in her care described her as 'kind, caring, patient and trustworthy'.

Sasha Scott is accused of mistreating and hurting a young girl in her care and is on trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The 30-year-old, of Milton Park Road, Weston, has pleaded not guilty to one count of neglect of a child under the age of 13.

Scott told the court the child had been crying and screaming throughout the day, and she had taken her upstairs.

But she said she had not harmed her in any way, instead stating she had done everything to comfort and calm the girl.

Scott said she had taken the child into the kitchen and upstairs, but added she carried the child under her arms after the girl reached out for her.

She added she had only taken the girl upstairs as she needed to care for another child sleeping in a bedroom, and did not want to leave the distressed child alone.

Expert witnesses for the defence and prosecution agreed the red marks found on the alleged victim's upper back and shoulders were consistent with being scratched and slapped several times.

However they noted it was impossible to tell with any certainty when the marks were made, the gender of the person who made them, or whether they were brought about by a child or an adult.

Childminder Laura Crawford told Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) she had only seen Scott respond appropriately when children were upset or in distress,

She said: "She would always intervene in a kindly way and spoke to them [children] as they should be spoken to."

When asked if she had ever observed Scott losing her temper with a child, Mrs Crawford responded by saying he had never seen Scott be 'anything less than very patient with children'.

Ms Crawford also said she would be happy to leave her own children in Scott's care.

The trial continues and a verdict is expected next week.