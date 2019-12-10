Advanced search

Childminder sentenced for harming child in care

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 December 2019

A former childminder from Weston was spared jail for harming a girl in her care.

Sasha Scott was sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for two years, at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found to have bruises on her arms and back by her mother, following a day in Scott's care.

The 30-year-old childminder had told the mother the girl had had a 'bad day'.

A different child under Scott's care previously told jurors that they had witnessed the childminder push over and 'yank' the arm of the screaming girl before taking her to the kitchen on that day.

They said they could hear the girl scream as Scott led the girl upstairs.

Scott, of Milton Park Road, denied the allegations but was found guilty of neglecting a child under the age of 13 by a jury on November 12.

Scott was also ordered to carry out 75 hours' unpaid work.

