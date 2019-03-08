Advanced search

Childminder found guilty of injuring 'screaming' child

PUBLISHED: 16:37 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 12 November 2019

Sasha Scott was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

A Weston childminder has today (Tuesday) been found guilty of causing injuries to a girl in her care.

Jurors took less than a day to decide Sasha Scott was guilty of neglect.

A trial began at Bristol Crown Court last week and the jury retired to consider its verdict yesterday (Monday).

The girl, who the judge ruled should not be named by the media, was found to have bruises on her arms and back by her mother, following a day in Scott's care.

The 30-year-old childminder had told the mother the girl had had a 'bad day'.

A different child under Scott's care told the court last week they had witnessed Scott push over and 'yank' the arm of the screaming girl before taking her to the kitchen on that day.

They said they could hear the girl scream as Scott led the girl upstairs.

Nikki Coombs, defending, told the court yesterday that Scott had an unblemished record of good childcare.

She dismissed claims made by the prosecution that Scott had a lax attitude after deciding to make a career change.

Ms Coombs said: "The fact she was giving up childminding does not mean she was going to go from a loving dedicated childminder who chose this job because she loves caring for children, to go 'I give up, I will just assault one of these children I'm giving it up next week anyway."

However, jurors did not believe Scott's protestations and found her guilty of one count of neglecting a child under the age of 13.

Scott, of Milton Park Road, will be sentenced on December 6.

