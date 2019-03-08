Wife worried husband will return and 'hurt' her after he 'completely trashed' lounge

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

A Weston man has been given a restraining order after 'completely trashing' his estranged wife's lounge in a fit of rage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stewart Rickman, aged 30, was sentenced at North Somerset Courthouse on October 14 after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage.

On August 26, the defendant broke windows, a television, a fire and a series of sentimental items after tension had built between the couple - who had been together for 16 years - at their home in Monkton Avenue.

Graham Dono, prosecuting, said: "At 9.30pm, police arrived. They were told the defendant was in the lounge. The windows had been smashed and all the items in the lounge had been smashed up."

The victim said in a police statement she 'doesn't feel safe in her flat'.

She continued: "I'm worried he will come to the flat and hurt me.

"I can deal with damage to the property, but it is the sentimental items that have been ruined. They are really personal to me and you can't put a price on that."

Sue Cameron, defending, told the court about Rickman's battles with schizophrenia, adding he has a 'long way to go' with his mental health issues.

She said: "He will now be homeless. He's staying with his sister at the moment.

"He expressed feelings of being intimidated by her (his wife). I think he is remorseful."

District judge David Taylor, passing sentence, told Rickman: "I do understand the difficulties your mental health has given you.

"But whether you suffer from schizophrenia or not, your behaviour was completely unreasonable.

"The images I have seen show you completely trashed that room. That couldn't have been just an outburst of anger, but I'm quite certain there was an element of your mental health playing a role.

"I give you an opportunity to stay in the community, but if you don't accept the treatment you are running out of options."

Rickman, now of Potters View in Congresbury, was given an 18-month community order and instructed to undertake 35 rehabilitation activity days.

He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation to Alliance Homes, and £200 to his ex-partner - plus a £90 victim surcharge.

The defendant was also given a restraining order instructing him not to visit Monkton Avenue for six months.