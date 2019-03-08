Men to face trail after being charged with causing Worle explosion

Bomb scare at Appletree Court in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Two men will appear in court charged with causing an explosion in Worle.

Thomas Rubery, of Coulson Drive, and Adam Gover-Clark, of Forth Avenue in Portishead, have been charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

The duo are alleged to have made an explosive substance in Portishead which was later detonated in Worle, which was described as an improvised explosive device containing two commercial fireworks in a plastic container filled with metal components.

Gover-Clark was also charged with being in possession of a knuckle duster and cannabis.

An explosion occurred in the Appletree Court area of Worle at around 4.30am on May 14. 'No one' was harmed.

Rubery, 20, and Gover-Clark, 21, appeared at North Somerset Courthouse on September 4 but did not enter a plea and a trial will take place at Bristol Crown Court on October 4.