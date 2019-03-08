Advanced search

Former owner of Weston brothel spared jail after claiming £18,000 in disability benefits to pay for lavish holidays

PUBLISHED: 06:50 29 August 2019

Natalie Davis will not face prison for her crime, unless she commits another offence during the suspended sentence period. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Natalie Davis will not face prison for her crime, unless she commits another offence during the suspended sentence period. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Archant

The ex-owner of a Weston-super-Mare brothel wrongfully claimed nearly £18,000 in disability benefits and used the money to fund luxurious holidays.

Butterflys massage parlour was run from a flat in Alexandra Parade. Picture: Mark AthertonButterflys massage parlour was run from a flat in Alexandra Parade. Picture: Mark Atherton

Natalie Davis admitted dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances for six years from September 2012 to 2018.

Davis ran Butterfly's massage parlour from a first-floor flat in Alexandra Parade since 2007 - while claiming benefits for not being able to walk.

For her involvement with Butterfly's she was sentenced to two years and six months' imprisonment in January after admitting controlling prostitution for financial gain. But she had her sentence reduced to 12 months, suspended for a year, by the Court of Appeal in May.

MORE: Davis sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly's brothel.

Butterfly's in Alexandra Parade. Picture: BBCButterfly's in Alexandra Parade. Picture: BBC

Davis, of Bristol Road in Hewish, started claiming disability living allowance from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in 1999, as she had ME, chronic fatigue syndrome and asthma.

In 2002, Davis stopped receiving the benefit but appealed the decision, saying she was wheelchair bound and could walk very short distances only if supported by another person and using a stick. Her appeal was successful with another four years of payments granted.

In 2006 Davis maintained she still had the medical issues, as well as panic attacks, obsessive compulsive disorder, stomach issues and mental health problems, from which point she was awarded mobility disability allowance indefinitely.

Davis, aged 51, claimed she could not walk five metres before the pain became 'unbearable' and was often 'too weak' to get out of bed.

Natalie Davis on an elephant with her partner, Karl Simpson, in East Asia in 2015. Picture: DWPNatalie Davis on an elephant with her partner, Karl Simpson, in East Asia in 2015. Picture: DWP

Recipients of disability living allowance must notify the DWP of any changes in circumstances and Davis had received letters reminding her of her obligations.

In 2007, Davis took over running Butterfly's massage parlour, which police investigated for being a brothel two years ago.

MORE: Police raid Butterfly's.

Undercover surveillance by officers noted Davis getting in and out of cars, walking up stairs unaided to access the building, carrying shopping bags upstairs without using a handrail and having conversations with staff after claiming she 'could not speak to anybody'.

Officers seized a digital camera at her home address and found a number of images of Davis on holidays in Asia, Africa and Spain.

Defending, Nicholas Clough, said: "This was not a fraud from the start, she was entitled when first complaining and renewing. The vast medical problems she had fluctuated day to day and reporting any improvement in her mobility had been the last thing on her mind."

Davis was handed a 32-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months at Bristol Crown Court on August 22 and was ordered to undertake 50 hours of unpaid work and pay compensation.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Crash blocks roads near Weston General Hospital

The accident occured close to Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Long delays on M5 after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway. Picture: Highways England

Bellway Homes begins building 149 homes near Weston

Bellway will build two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Crash blocks roads near Weston General Hospital

The accident occured close to Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Long delays on M5 after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway. Picture: Highways England

Bellway Homes begins building 149 homes near Weston

Bellway will build two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

DWP condemns benefit cheat Davis’ actions

Natalie Davis in a hot air balloon in Africa in 2013. Picture: DWP

Former owner of Weston brothel spared jail after claiming £18,000 in disability benefits to pay for lavish holidays

Natalie Davis will not face prison for her crime, unless she commits another offence during the suspended sentence period. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Family to join Moonlight Beach Walk to thank ‘amazing’ hospice staff

Beverley and Pete Merchant, with daughters Gemma and Kelly.

T20: Finch fireworks dent Somerset hopes

Aaron Finch hits out for Surrey during the Vitality Blast T20 (pic John Walton/PA)

Man faces prison after he was beaten by gang in Thailand

Luke after the attack.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists