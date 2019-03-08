Childminder denies neglecting girl in her care

A childminder, who lives in Weston, has denied 'pushing' and 'yanking' a girl she was meant to be caring for.

Sasha Scott is accused of mistreating and hurting a young girl, with one of the other children saying he heard the youngster cry.

The 28-year-old, of Milton Park Road, has pleaded not guilty to one count of neglect of a child under the age of 13.

At the time of the alleged incident, Scott was said to be looking after a number of young children alone.

Prosecutor Virginia Cornwall told the jury at Bristol Crown Court on Monday that the child's mother was informed by Scott the girl had had a 'bad day' and had been screaming and crying, something the girl's parent said her daughter only did when scared.

After returning home the child, who the court says should not be publicly identified, was found to have bruises on her arms and red marks on her shoulder and upper back after removing the long-sleeve dress she had been wearing that day.

Scott said she had not seen the marks and did not know where they had come from when confronted by the victim's mother over the phone.

A report from paediatric consultant, Dr Michael Ugundeli, who examined the child the next day, stated the girl's injuries were 'severe' and 'not consistent with normal play'.

A second child, also in Scott's care, gave evidence via a pre-recorded interview to say he had seen Scott grab the child roughly by the arm and take her into the kitchen.

He said: "She would not let the girl play with me so she started to cry.

"Sasha pushed her and picked her up by the arm and took her to the kitchen.

"She walked to the gate but Sasha then pushed her away then started grabbing her arm and then yanked her up.

"I didn't see what happened in the kitchen."

The boy claimed he could then hear the girl screaming upstairs.

Nikki Coombe, defending, said Scott admits she took the child into the kitchen and upstairs but her client denies causing the injuries.

The trial continues at Bristol Crown Court and is expected to last up to five days.