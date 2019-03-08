In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following court cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from February 13-20:

* Anthony Liddiard, Boulevard, Weston (32). Theft: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge.

* Nos Llew-Blaidd, Walliscote Road, Weston (37). Two counts of assault police officer: fined £40 and ordered to pay £80 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Paul Bignell, Willow Gardens, St Georges (56). Failure to provide breathalyser sample: disqualified from driving for 16 months, fined £207 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Paul Cunliffe, Abbey Gardens, Weston (50). Two counts of theft: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Jacob Storer, Woodmill Drive, Yatton (19). Theft: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Adam Porter, Parklands Avenue, Weston (36). Criminal damage: fined £40 and ordered to pay £319.99 compensation.

* Ryan Hedges, Hill Park, Congresbury (24). Driving without due care and attention: disqualified from driving for one year, fined £120 and ordered to pay £250 compensation. Driving without valid insurance: fined £120. Driving without valid licence: fined £40.

* Sean Perry, Wynter Close, Weston (53). Failed to stop after an accident: eight penalty points, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Susan Lambert, Upper Church Road, Weston (58). Assault police constable: community order and ordered to pay £150 compensation, £300 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Elaine Hart, Bilbie Road, Weston (50). Failure to comply with noise abatement order: fined £175 and ordered to pay £150 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Steven Penny, Severn Road, Weston (47). Theft: ordered to pay £15 compensation. Theft of motor vehicle: ordered to pay £265 compensation.

* Richard Brinson, Cross Lane, Cross (27). Assault paramedic: community order and ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge. Two counts of assault: community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation.