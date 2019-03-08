Jail for man caught with five-inch 'cheese knife' in Weston town centre

Granville Watkins was given a six-month prison sentence at Bristol Crown Court on August 20. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Archant

A Weston man who had a pair of scissors and a knife in public, which he claimed to use 'to cut cheese with', has been jailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Granville Watkins, of Ashcombe Road, was given a six-month prison sentence at Bristol Crown Court on August 20 for having a bladed article in a public place.

North Somerset Council CCTV cameras spotted Watkins walking down Regent Street at around 2am on March 15 with a woman.

They were having an argument and approached door staff at Red Shadow nightclub.

An altercation between the woman and staff broke out, which resulted in her assaulting one of the doormen, the court was told.

Police attended the club at 2.20am and staff explained the situation to officers.

When one doorman pointed at Watkins, he tried to run away, only making it across the street before being restrained and handcuffed by an officer.

As Watkins stood up, the officer noticed a pair of scissors fall from his other pocket.

Watkins, aged 34, was then put into custody where a further search was conducted and a five-inch knife was found in his pocket.

Defending, Nikki Coombe, said Watkins would use the knife to cut cheese.

She said: "Watkins was homeless at the time of the offence and he described the item as a cheese knife, he used it on a day-to-day basis.

"He did not make any effort to use these items at any time, there was no evidence he was carrying the items with the intention to harm or threaten anyone.

"Since the offence, Watkins has been involved with the charity Start To Finish, which assists offenders and has helped him secure permanent accommodation."

Judge Martin Picton described Watkins' knife as 'fearsome looking'.

He said: "You were out and about in the town centre at night with a fearsome looking knife and scissors.

"You have a record of carrying knives in public places so you know it is wrong and you know the consequences."

Watkins will spend one year on licence after leaving prison and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge and £425 in costs.

He was also made to forfeit and destroy the knife.